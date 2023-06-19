Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/23 Sunny 0

Incheon 32/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/22 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 34/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 35/21 Sunny 0

Jeju 29/20 Sunny 10

Daegu 31/20 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Sunny 0

(END)

