June 19, 2023

June 20

1962 -- The South Korean government puts an insurance system into effect.

1985 -- The two Koreas hold their third round of economic meetings at the border village of Panmunjom.

1990 -- An explosion on the Sea King, an oil tanker, in waters off Crete, Greece, kills five Korean sailors.

1999 -- North Korea detains South Korean tourist Min Young-mi for questioning for allegedly trying to persuade a North Korean guide at the Mount Kumgang resort to defect to South Korea. She was released about five days later after agreeing to sign a written apology. In the wake of the incident, South Korea suspended tours to the North Korean resort for more than a month.

2005 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi hold a summit in Seoul where they make little progress in resolving a long-running diplomatic feud over Japan's Yasukuni Shrine, symbolizing Japan's wartime brutalities against Korea.

2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang.
