Girl group ITZY to drop new album next month
All News 09:47 June 19, 2023
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY will put out a new EP, titled "Kill My Doubt," on July 31, the group's agency said Monday.
The quintet's latest release was "Cheshire," its sixth EP dropped in November.
The upcoming EP will comprise six tracks, led by "Cake," according to JYP Entertainment. It said the five other songs are "Bet on Me," "None of My Business," "Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot."
