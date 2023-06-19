Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Girl group ITZY to drop new album next month

All News 09:47 June 19, 2023

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY will put out a new EP, titled "Kill My Doubt," on July 31, the group's agency said Monday.

The quintet's latest release was "Cheshire," its sixth EP dropped in November.

The upcoming EP will comprise six tracks, led by "Cake," according to JYP Entertainment. It said the five other songs are "Bet on Me," "None of My Business," "Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot."

A promotional image for K-pop girl group ITZY's upcoming EP, "Kill My Doubt," provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

