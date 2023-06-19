BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Approximately 1.53 million people around the world tuned in to watch a fireworks show livestreamed from Seoul on Saturday to commemorate K-pop superstar BTS' 10th anniversary, according to the group's agency.
The fireworks display, which began at Yeouido Han River Park at 8:30 p.m., recorded around 340,000 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, while nearly 1.19 million fans watched it on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, BigHit Music said Monday.
The 30-minute show was streamed worldwide through Weverse, TikTok and YouTube.
A special talk show hosted by BTS leader RM, which preceded the fireworks show, attracted about 1.08 million viewers on Weverse, the agency added.
Saturday's event, which included the fireworks display and the talk show, was the highlight of the two-week festival celebrating the anniversary. It drew around 400,000 visitors to the park that day.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role
-
(2nd LD) Appellate court raises 'spin kick' assailant's prison term to 20 yrs
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
Seoul under first heat wave advisory of year
-
'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges