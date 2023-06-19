Seoul shares down 0.8 pct in late Mon. morning trade
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.77 percent lower late Monday morning, led by a decline in large-cap foodmakers and tech heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.28 points to 2,605.51 at around 11:20 a.m.
Noodle maker Nongshim plunged more than 6 percent, after Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho addressed on a TV show Sunday the need for the food industry to adjust prices in line with a slide in global wheat prices.
Major confectionary maker Orion also slumped nearly 5 percent.
Tech blue-chips continued to lose ground, with top-cap Samsung Electronics retreating 1 percent and chip giant SK hynix sinking 3.8 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 4.6 percent.
In contrast, chemical producers and builders rose. LG Chem climbed more than 1 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction jumped around 4 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,283.40 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 11.5 won from Friday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role
-
(2nd LD) Appellate court raises 'spin kick' assailant's prison term to 20 yrs
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
Seoul under first heat wave advisory of year
-
'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges