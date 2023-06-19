Seoul shares down 0.8 pct in late Mon. morning trade

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.77 percent lower late Monday morning, led by a decline in large-cap foodmakers and tech heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.28 points to 2,605.51 at around 11:20 a.m.

Noodle maker Nongshim plunged more than 6 percent, after Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho addressed on a TV show Sunday the need for the food industry to adjust prices in line with a slide in global wheat prices.

Major confectionary maker Orion also slumped nearly 5 percent.

Tech blue-chips continued to lose ground, with top-cap Samsung Electronics retreating 1 percent and chip giant SK hynix sinking 3.8 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 4.6 percent.

In contrast, chemical producers and builders rose. LG Chem climbed more than 1 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction jumped around 4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,283.40 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 11.5 won from Friday's close.

