NewJeans to drop new album next month
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans will return after six months with its second EP, "Get Up," next month, the group's management agency said Monday.
According to ADOR, the band will release the album on July 21 and "New Jeans" and "Super Shy," the first two of the album's six tracks, two weeks before their official release.
"Super Shy" is one of the album's three lead tracks along with "ETA" and "Cool With You." Also included on the album are "New Jeans," "Get Up" and "ASAP."
This is not the first time that the band has presented triple main tracks for an album. The K-pop rookie made a sensation in August when three lead songs from its debut album -- "Attention," "Hype Boy," and "Cookie" -- swept domestic music charts.
Earlier this year, the group released its first single album and dominated the charts with "Ditto" and "OMG" off the album throughout the first quarter.
