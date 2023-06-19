Gov't to restore honor of female Army member killed during Korean War

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman, who died during the 1950-53 Korean War while being dispatched to the United States military from a South Korean Army intelligence unit but was later removed from the list of war casualties, will likely have her honor restored, the state civil rights watchdog said Monday.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) said it has asked the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC) to review its earlier decision to remove the woman from the list of Korean War casualties after examining a petition from her younger brother.

The woman was recruited by the Army intelligence unit at the age of 19 in February 1951 and carried out a special mission. She died after her dispatch to the U.S. military.

In 2009, the DIC sent a letter to her brother, saying the woman was killed in action in December 1951 while performing a special mission as a member of the Army intelligence unit.

In 2012, however, the DIC reconsidered her status and canceled her war dead records, citing her dispatch to the U.S. military.

The ACRC said it is difficult to say the woman arbitrarily served in the U.S. military without any command or instruction from the South Korean military.



This file file photo, provided by the Army, shows a ceremony to bury the remains of South Korean soldiers killed during the Korean War at Daejeon National Cemetery. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

