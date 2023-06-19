N. Korea's trade with China shrinks 5 pct on-month in May: data
SHENYANG, China, June 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China dropped 5 percent on-month in May due to a sharp decline in Pyongyang's exports, Chinese customs data showed Monday.
North Korea's trade volume with China stood at US$189.57 million in May, down from $199.42 million in April, according to the data from China's General Administration of Customs.
Pyongyang's imports from China totaled $165.63 million in May, slightly down from $165.78 million the previous month, while its exports sharply dropped 30 percent on-month to $23.94 million.
It remains unclear why North Korea's exports to China shrank last month.
During the January-May period, cumulative trade between the two countries stood at some $874.18 million, up 174 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Cargo train operations between the Chinese border city of Dandong and the North's Sinuiju resumed in September last year after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role
-
S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
-
Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges
-
Seoul under first heat wave advisory of year