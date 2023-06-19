SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HtlShilla 73,200 DN 200

Hanssem 43,450 UP 150

F&F 134,600 DN 600

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 250

Kogas 25,500 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 220,000 DN 4,000

HDKSOE 115,000 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 34,650 DN 50

MS IND 21,700 DN 450

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,850 UP 900

SamsungElecMech 148,000 DN 1,600

SamyangFood 105,400 DN 8,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,300 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 303,500 DN 11,000

TaekwangInd 642,000 DN 8,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,610 UP 30

Boryung 8,520 UP 80

KAL 24,400 UP 150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,500 UP 3,700

LOTTE Fine Chem 67,300 UP 4,300

POSCO FUTURE M 383,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 UP 550

LG Corp. 88,200 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 300

Celltrion 163,000 DN 2,300

LG H&H 514,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,700 DN 300

LGCHEM 752,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 73,400 UP 800

TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 250

JB Financial Group 8,650 UP 90

ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,950 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 124,900 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 108,100 UP 400

KIH 53,900 DN 1,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,100 DN 600

Fila Holdings 38,550 UP 550

LIG Nex1 86,800 UP 3,300

