KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 73,200 DN 200
Hanssem 43,450 UP 150
F&F 134,600 DN 600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 250
Kogas 25,500 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 DN 4,000
HDKSOE 115,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 34,650 DN 50
MS IND 21,700 DN 450
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,850 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 148,000 DN 1,600
SamyangFood 105,400 DN 8,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,300 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 303,500 DN 11,000
TaekwangInd 642,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,610 UP 30
Boryung 8,520 UP 80
KAL 24,400 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,500 UP 3,700
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,300 UP 4,300
POSCO FUTURE M 383,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 UP 550
LG Corp. 88,200 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 300
Celltrion 163,000 DN 2,300
LG H&H 514,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,700 DN 300
LGCHEM 752,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 73,400 UP 800
TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 250
JB Financial Group 8,650 UP 90
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,950 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 124,900 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,100 UP 400
KIH 53,900 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,100 DN 600
Fila Holdings 38,550 UP 550
LIG Nex1 86,800 UP 3,300
