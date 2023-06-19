KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS 39,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,460 DN 320
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,800 UP 600
KT&G 82,400 DN 100
SamsungEng 28,000 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17890 UP20
KT 30,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 DN 900
LOTTE TOUR 11,880 UP 420
DONGSUH 19,710 UP 70
PanOcean 5,290 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,830 DN 20
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 DN 200
Hanon Systems 9,340 UP 10
SK 164,600 DN 1,400
Asiana Airlines 13,120 DN 20
ShinpoongPharm 17,380 UP 760
IBK 10,310 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 123,900 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,815 UP 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,300 UP 3,300
COWAY 45,650 DN 950
Handsome 24,000 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp592 00 0
Daewoong 13,800 DN 50
AmoreG 27,800 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 199,300 DN 100
LotteChilsung 135,800 DN 1,200
POSCO Holdings 392,500 DN 500
COSMOCHEM 54,500 DN 400
SLCORP 33,950 DN 100
Yuhan 58,700 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 76,000 UP 100
GCH Corp 14,620 DN 170
Ottogi 428,500 DN 13,000
GS Retail 24,000 DN 700
OCI Holdings 101,200 UP 900
LS ELECTRIC 74,000 UP 300
(MORE)
-
