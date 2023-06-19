KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 501,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 59,000 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,780 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 84,300 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 314,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 UP 5,800
IS DONGSEO 36,350 UP 350
S-Oil 73,200 UP 600
HMM 18,850 DN 400
HANJINKAL 48,900 DN 350
KRAFTON 200,500 DN 3,000
HL MANDO 48,700 DN 650
KOLMAR KOREA 43,700 UP 200
SD Biosensor 14,160 DN 320
Meritz Financial 43,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 774,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 63,400 UP 2,100
COSMAX 91,400 DN 2,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,700 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 6,910 0
DGB Financial Group 7,200 0
emart 82,300 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 DN400
PIAM 38,100 DN 1,300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 60,300 DN 100
Netmarble 53,500 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 42,400 UP 50
ORION 122,500 DN 5,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 UP 400
HANILCMT 12,710 DN 100
HYBE 300,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 93,500 DN 600
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 487,500 UP 18,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,360 UP 590
KakaoBank 25,150 DN 700
Doosanfc 30,650 UP 50
Doosan Enerbility 19,280 UP 10
LG Energy Solution 561,000 DN 27,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 50 0 DN1900
