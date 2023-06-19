KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LS 96,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 37,450 DN 350
BGF Retail 185,700 DN 8,200
SKBS 80,500 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,850 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 39,950 UP 1,350
SKCHEM 73,300 UP 100
SKBP 85,300 DN 500
KCC 206,500 UP 4,500
kakaopay 52,200 DN 1,800
HYOSUNG TNC 394,000 UP 10,000
K Car 13,640 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,940 UP 50
HDC-OP 12,250 UP 240
Kumyang 59,400 DN 900
Daesang 19,240 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,130 UP 10
ORION Holdings 15,040 DN 170
SKSQUARE 47,000 DN 550
SGBC 47,600 DN 800
Shinsegae 185,300 UP 900
LOTTE 28,450 UP 550
Nongshim 411,500 DN 26,500
Hyosung 64,500 DN 200
KPIC 152,000 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 715,000 DN 12,000
NHIS 9,680 DN 40
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,220 DN 100
SKC 106,100 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 71,200 DN 600
GC Corp 115,000 0
GS E&C 21,750 UP 550
S-1 54,900 DN 100
ZINUS 29,150 DN 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 137,300 UP 20,500
DONGKUK HOLDINGS 16,390 UP 3,780
Hanchem 227,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 222,000 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 131,000 UP 1,000
DWS 40,700 DN 200
