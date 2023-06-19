Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 June 19, 2023

KEPCO 18,860 UP 30
SKTelecom 47,050 DN 150
SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,270 UP 90
HyundaiElev 43,450 UP 600
Kangwonland 17,700 UP 50
NCsoft 302,000 DN 500
NAVER 198,600 DN 3,900
LG Display 17,250 UP 660
Kakao 52,500 DN 1,100
DWEC 4,345 UP 165
KIWOOM 90,000 DN 1,200
Hanwha Ocean 34,100 UP 950
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,540 DN 60
FOOSUNG 13,690 DN 10
HANWHA LIFE 2,555 DN 85
SK Innovation 188,500 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 103,900 DN 800
POONGSAN 43,550 UP 1,900
GKL 17,040 UP 90
KBFinancialGroup 48,150 DN 150
Hansae 18,620 UP 740
KOLON IND 45,650 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 56,400 UP 2,700
HanmiPharm 317,500 0
CSWIND 88,400 UP 3,800
TaihanElecWire 15,100 UP 50
Hanwha 31,850 UP 1,900
DB HiTek 64,900 UP 700
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 UP 150
CJ 79,600 DN 900
LX INT 34,600 DN 50
HITEJINRO 22,400 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 1,400
DOOSAN 99,200 UP 1,800
DL 45,300 UP 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 0
KIA CORP. 82,300 UP 700
SK hynix 114,800 DN 4,100
Youngpoong 555,000 UP 6,000
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!