Corporate direct financing up 12.7 pct in May
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Corporate direct financing in South Korea rose 12.7 percent in May from the previous month, data showed Tuesday.
Local companies raised a combined 22.8 trillion won (US$17.8 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last month, up 2.57 trillion won from April, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.
Direct financing refers to raising funds directly from the stock and bond markets without borrowing from banks and other financial institutions.
Stock sales surged 234 percent on-month to 274.1 billion won from 82.1 billion won, while bond sales jumped 11.8 percent to 22.5 trillion won.
As of end-May, the value of outstanding corporate bonds had come to 629.3 trillion won, down 896.7 billion won from a month ago.
The data also showed that local firms issued commercial paper and short-term bonds worth 106.4 trillion won in May, down 4.9 percent from the previous month.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(Yonhap interview) Korean Air needs to address monopoly concerns over merger with Asiana: minister
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure