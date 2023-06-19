Heat wave continues to scorch Seoul, many other parts of country

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A scorching heat wave swept through Seoul and many other parts of the country Monday, with people avoiding going outdoors as the daytime highs far exceeded 30 C.

The temperature reached 33.4 C in Seoul as of 4 p.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, forecasting the maximum daily temperature may further rise to 35 C.

The daytime temperatures also rose to 33.8 C in the central city of Cheongju, 32.9 C in the central city of Daejeon and 33.2 C in the southwestern city of Gwangju as of 4 p.m., the KMA said.

Seoul was put under a heat wave advisory for the second day in a row, while 13 regions, including Gwangju and Daejeon, were affected by the advisory for the third straight day.

A heat warning advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.



A child cools off in a fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on June 18, 2023, amid a heat wave advisory issued for the capital and many other parts of the country. (Yonhap)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has reported 104 patients with heat-related illnesses nationwide from May 20 to Saturday. The first presumed heat-related death this year occurred on May 21, when a Chinese man died while harvesting onions at a farm in a southeastern region.

Local governments are taking various countermeasures against the sweltering heat waves, such as installation of cooling fog generators and sun shelters on streets, and the designation of heat shelters for the elderly and other vulnerable people. They also reinforced monitoring of the energy-deprived classes, outdoor workers at construction sites and senior farmers, among others.

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)