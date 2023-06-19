S. Korean Bond Yields on June 19, 2023
All News 16:35 June 19, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.514 3.502 +1.2
2-year TB 3.641 3.634 +0.7
3-year TB 3.583 3.585 -0.2
10-year TB 3.633 3.657 -2.4
2-year MSB 3.653 3.640 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.390 4.395 -0.5
91-day CD None None None
(END)
