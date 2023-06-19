Voronoi to raise 45 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:18 June 19, 2023
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Voronoi Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 45 billion won (US$35.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.28 million common shares at a price of 34,950 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
Most Saved
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
-
Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges