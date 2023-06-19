Netherlands' Embassy to hold forum on arms industry cooperation next week
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The Netherlands' Embassy in Seoul will hold a seminar on defense industry cooperation between South Korea and the European nation on the margins of a major defense component exhibition in the central city of Daejeon next week, officials said Monday.
The seminar is set to take place at the Daejeon Convention Center in the city, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 28, when the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair and Advanced Defense Industry Fair 2023 will kick off its three-day run.
The event will focus on research and development cooperation between South Korea and the Netherlands, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to the embassy.
It will bring together officials from South Korea's state-run Agency for Defense Development and Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement, as well as the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research and Netherlands Aerospace Centre, among others.
