The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam: presidential office

SEOUL -- The government will exclude extremely difficult "killer" questions from the annual college entrance exam starting this year in an effort to reduce private education expenses, the presidential office said Monday.

The state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known as Suneung in Korean, has faced criticism for including killer questions that many say students without tutoring from private cram schools, known as "hagwons" in Korean, are unable to solve.

.



-----------------

Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight

SEOUL -- A passenger attempted to open the plane door during flight early Monday, the second such incident in less than a month after the shocking mid-air door opening accident on an Asiana Airlines flight.

The door did not open in Monday's incident, and no one was hurt.



-----------------

PPP lawmaker quits party over illegal political fund allegations

SEOUL -- Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday she will voluntarily leave the party and will not run in next year's parliamentary elections amid suspicions of accepting illegal political funds.

Hwangbo has been under a police investigation for allegedly accepting the funds from regional politicians prior to the 2020 parliamentary election and the 2022 regional election, in return for nominating them for district council and city council seats in her constituency located in the southeastern port city of Busan.



-----------------

Seoul envoy on N.K. human rights visits Norway, Britain for consultations

SEOUL -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights visited Norway and Britain last week for discussions on addressing the dire situation in the North, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Ambassador Lee Shin-hwa visited Oslo from last Monday to Thursday, during which she attended a conference on North Korean human rights organized by the Peace Research Institute Oslo, according to the ministry.



-----------------

DP leader vows to give up immunity from arrest

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Monday he will give up his immunity from arrest as a lawmaker, accusing the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol of unfair investigations of him and other political opponents.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the pledge during an address at the National Assembly, claiming that the Yoon administration is bent on "raids, arrests and political strife" without taking care of the economy and diplomacy.



-----------------

Gov't calls for refraining from referring to Fukushima water as 'nuclear waste water'

SEOUL -- The government called Monday for refraining from referring to radioactive water set to be released from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as "nuclear waste water," saying the term causes "excessive and unnecessary" concerns among people.

Vice Oceans Minister Song Sang-keun made the appeal during a daily government briefing on the planned release, days after Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, used the term during a rally opposing the planned release.



-----------------

(2nd LD) BOK chief says it is too early to mention rate cut

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's central bank said Monday it is too early to talk about a rate cut as there are no clear signs that inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy is approaching its target level.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong also said the central bank had not expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hint that there will be two more rounds of rate hikes after freezing its rate earlier this month.

