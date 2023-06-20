Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Head of Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation offers to resign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People who give up on buying homes turn instead to buying luxury items (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam this year (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. demands China play 'special role' in pressuring N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to remove 'killer' questions, culprit in prompting private tutoring, from college entrance exam (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to remove 'killer' questions, culprit in prompting private tutoring, from college entrance exam (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two conflicting policies meant to help reduce private tutoring: remove 'killer' questions from college entrance exam and maintain special-purpose, foreign language high schools (Hankyoreh)
-- Removing 'killer' questions from college entrance exam will put Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation's assessment functions to test (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax benefits to be increased for inheriting family business (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK chief Rhee Chang-yong says artificially maintaining inflation is not sustainable (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon departs for France to promote Busan Expo bid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Suneung to bar 'killer questions' as Yoon drives education reform (Korea Herald)
-- Korea ready for showdown in bid for World Expo (Korea Times)
