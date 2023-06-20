(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 20)

Rare visit to China

Seoul, Beijing urged to improve relations



The United States is extending an olive branch to China in an apparent bid to mitigate possible confrontations between the two superpowers in many fronts. China appears to be feigning hesitancy. Yet it is positive for the two giants to seek amicability in terms of regional and global stability. For South Korea, their move is all the more important especially given the currently soured relations with China.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a two-day visit to Beijing from Sunday to discuss pending issues with Chinese leaders. Blinken's visit drew particular attention as it was the first such kind since the launch of the Biden administration. The visit was also the first in five years made by a U.S. secretary of state. He met with Wang Yi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Monday, following his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Sunday.

Well reflecting the sensitivity of bilateral relations, the officials declined to comment at the start of their meetings. Yet they broadly agreed to prepare a "safety guardrail" and communications channels with the goal of easing tensions and preventing catastrophic collisions despite the escalating rivalry between the two nations.

Last November, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to work to avoid a head-on confrontation, concurring on Blinken's China visit planned originally for February this year. But the visit was postponed amid a controversy over China's alleged spy balloon that flew over U.S. airspace. Bilateral relations continued to fray with regard to the issues of Taiwan, semiconductors and China's alleged eavesdropping via a base in Cuba.

Both sides saw slim prospects for an abrupt thaw in bilateral relations. China has been maintaining it would resolutely protect its own national interests in major economic and security agendas. Beijing has been expressing skepticism over the Biden administration employing multi-faceted sanctions on China, while mustering support from its allies such as South Korea, Japan and the Philippines. The U.S. has also been showing low expectations in describing the visit aimed at easing tensions to a manageable level.

The bilateral discussion is significant as it shows their willingness to prevent their hegemonic rivalry from flaring up into military collision or excessive economic competition. Recently, there have been dangerous situations near the Chinese sea border with military vessels and fighter jets from the two countries approaching almost on a collision course. In addition, both are suffering from lingering economic difficulties despite the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. So it is encouraging that the two nations are attempting to talk about measures to prevent possible disastrous scenarios from occurring.

China-U.S. relations have far-reaching effects on South Korea. The possible thaw in their ties will help improve the relations between Seoul and Beijing and facilitate peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Seoul-Beijing ties recently went sour, triggered by Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming's seemingly improper and undiplomatic remarks, asking Seoul not to bet on the U.S. only.

South Korea needs to play its role in a bid to prevent the U.S. and China from locking horns on the Korean Peninsula further, especially involving North Korea's nuclear buildup drive. In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Park Jin ahead of his visit to China, Blinken vowed to continue his support for South Korea's efforts toward mature relations with China based on mutual respect.

South Korea's diplomatic leverage had been confined amid escalating conflicts between the U.S. and China. Yet Blinken's recent visit will likely provide new opportunities for South Korea in its bid to improve ties with China. Yet the visit can pose another challenge for South Korea on the other hand. Now it is time for Seoul to exercise optimum and flexible diplomatic caliber while keeping close heed to changes in U.S.-China relations.



