Girl group Nmixx to drop new single next month
All News 07:55 June 20, 2023
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Nmixx will return with its third single, "A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream," on July 11, the group's agency said Tuesday.
JYP Entertainment teased the upcoming release on the band's official social media channels earlier in the day.
The six-piece group's last release was "Expergo," its first EP that came out in March.
The new single will mark the first summer release from the group since its debut in February last year.
