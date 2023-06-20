E-tron to raise 40 bln won via stock sale
All News 08:58 June 20, 2023
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- E-tron Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 40 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 200 million common shares at a price of 200 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
