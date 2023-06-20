Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 20, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/21 Sunny 70

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 27/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 28/22 Rain 60

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 60

Busan 26/20 Sunny 60

