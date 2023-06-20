S. Korea pledges US$7.8 mln in aid this year to conflict-ridden Sudan
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea pledged to extend US$7.8 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan struggling with a monthslong conflict between rival military factions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Yun Seong-deok, South Korean Ambassador to Geneva, announced the plan during a U.N. ministerial-level pledging event Monday (Geneva time) to support humanitarian efforts in Khartoum and the neighboring regions hosting Sudanese refugees.
"We hope that our assistance will contribute to the relief efforts, and in bringing long lasting stability and development in Sudan," Yun said. "Our government plans to cooperate closely with stakeholders in the international community to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan."
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that around 220,000 people have fled Sudan while over 800,000 remain displaced inside the country due to the current fighting.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam: presidential office
-
S. Korea coach, captain praying for safe release of player held in China
-
DP leader vows to give up immunity from arrest