Seoul shares down 0.3 pct in late Tues. morning trade

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.31 percent lower late Tuesday morning, as large-cap steel and tech companies extended losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 8.12 points to 2,601.38 as of 11:20 a.m.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings retreated 1.3 percent, and its materials manufacturing unit, POSCO Future M, fell more than 1 percent.

Insurers trended in negative terrain, with top life insurer Samsung Life Insurance losing 1.2 percent.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 0.3 percent, and battery maker Samsung SDI dipped more than 2 percent.

In contrast, HMM, a leading container shipper, rose 2 percent, and top shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped more than 3 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,281.3 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 0.7 won from Monday's close.

