Le Sserafim to drop 2nd Japanese single in August

All News 15:08 June 20, 2023

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will roll out its second Japanese-language single on Aug. 23, the band's agency said Tuesday.

The single, "Unforgiven," will have three tracks, including Japanese language versions of "Unforgiven," the title track of the group's first studio album of the same name released in May, and "Antifragile," the lead track off its second EP from last year.

The third track is a collaborative single with a Japanese pop artist, according to Source Music.

The band made its debut in Japan in January with the single "Fearless," which sold over 500,000 copies as of February.

This photo provided by Source Music is a promotional image for "Unforgiven," the second Japanese-language single from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim set for release on Aug. 23, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

