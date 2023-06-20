Le Sserafim to drop 2nd Japanese single in August
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will roll out its second Japanese-language single on Aug. 23, the band's agency said Tuesday.
The single, "Unforgiven," will have three tracks, including Japanese language versions of "Unforgiven," the title track of the group's first studio album of the same name released in May, and "Antifragile," the lead track off its second EP from last year.
The third track is a collaborative single with a Japanese pop artist, according to Source Music.
The band made its debut in Japan in January with the single "Fearless," which sold over 500,000 copies as of February.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam: presidential office
-
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights
-
S. Korea coach, captain praying for safe release of player held in China