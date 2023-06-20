Ex-DP leader to return home this weekend after one year in U.S.

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), will return home this weekend after spending a year in the United States, sources said Tuesday, amid speculation about what role he will play ahead of next year's general elections.

Lee, a former five-term lawmaker who also served as prime minister under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, will return Saturday, the sources said, after studying for one year as a visiting researcher at the George Washington Institute for Korean Studies.

His return comes as the DP has struggled with a series of scandals amid questions about the leadership of party leader Lee Jae-myung and could unite lawmakers opposed to the current leader.

But sources said he is unlikely to engage in active politics and instead focus on lectures.

"While resting for the time being, he will mainly have lectures on his schedule," a source said.

Still, political watchers say he could ultimately be summoned to play a role ahead of the parliamentary elections set for April next year if concerns escalate that the party could fare poorly under the current leadership.



Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon gives a lecture on denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula at George Washington University in Washington on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

