KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 50 DN500
KOLON IND 46,850 UP 1,200
Meritz Financial 43,350 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 6,910 0
emart 82,100 DN 200
SD Biosensor 14,160 0
HanmiPharm 314,000 DN 3,500
DGB Financial Group 7,220 UP 20
Yuhan 58,700 0
SLCORP 33,900 DN 50
DL 45,700 UP 400
DOOSAN 99,700 UP 500
HITEJINRO 22,150 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,970 DN 30
KIA CORP. 81,700 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 107,600 UP 2,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 292,000 DN 11,500
AmoreG 27,750 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 197,900 DN 1,400
TaekwangInd 635,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,590 DN 20
Daewoong 13,670 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,200 UP 160
SKNetworks 5,130 0
KCC 212,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 83,300 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,880 UP 100
HMM 19,090 UP 240
IS DONGSEO 35,950 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 84,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 58,400 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 74,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 313,000 DN 1,500
KorZinc 495,500 DN 5,500
S-Oil 72,000 DN 1,200
SKSQUARE 46,500 DN 500
K Car 13,970 UP 330
