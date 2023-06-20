SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 50 DN500

KOLON IND 46,850 UP 1,200

Meritz Financial 43,350 UP 350

BNK Financial Group 6,910 0

emart 82,100 DN 200

SD Biosensor 14,160 0

HanmiPharm 314,000 DN 3,500

DGB Financial Group 7,220 UP 20

Yuhan 58,700 0

SLCORP 33,900 DN 50

DL 45,700 UP 400

DOOSAN 99,700 UP 500

HITEJINRO 22,150 DN 250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,970 DN 30

KIA CORP. 81,700 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 DN 1,000

SamyangFood 107,600 UP 2,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,000 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 292,000 DN 11,500

AmoreG 27,750 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 197,900 DN 1,400

TaekwangInd 635,000 DN 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,590 DN 20

Daewoong 13,670 DN 130

ORION Holdings 15,200 UP 160

SKNetworks 5,130 0

KCC 212,500 UP 6,000

SKBP 83,300 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,880 UP 100

HMM 19,090 UP 240

IS DONGSEO 35,950 DN 400

HyundaiMipoDock 84,900 UP 600

HYUNDAI WIA 58,400 DN 600

LS ELECTRIC 74,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 4,500

LG Innotek 313,000 DN 1,500

KorZinc 495,500 DN 5,500

S-Oil 72,000 DN 1,200

SKSQUARE 46,500 DN 500

K Car 13,970 UP 330

(MORE)