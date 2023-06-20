KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 134,700 UP 100
Hanssem 42,800 DN 650
DONGKUK HOLDINGS 18,210 UP 1,820
Hanwha Ocean 38,200 UP 4,100
Kumyang 60,300 UP 900
Daesang 18,980 DN 260
LX INT 35,000 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,450 DN 700
TaihanElecWire 15,200 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 104,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,700 DN 2,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,500 DN 250
FOOSUNG 13,610 DN 80
HANWHA LIFE 2,560 UP 5
SKTelecom 47,000 DN 50
DWS 40,300 DN 400
Hanchem 233,500 UP 6,000
HyundaiElev 43,100 DN 350
KEPCO 18,750 DN 110
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 9,230 DN 40
KumhoPetrochem 143,100 UP 12,100
ZINUS 28,800 DN 350
S-1 55,100 UP 200
SKC 104,600 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,250 UP 30
Mobis 219,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 142,500 UP 5,200
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 DN 700
PanOcean 5,470 UP 180
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18370 UP480
DONGSUH 19,440 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 29,900 DN 100
LOTTE TOUR 11,930 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,410 DN 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,800 DN 2,000
KT 30,750 UP 200
SamsungEng 27,600 DN 400
LG Uplus 10,930 UP 100
LG Corp. 87,900 DN 300
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
(2nd LD) Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam: presidential office
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights
S. Korea coach, captain praying for safe release of player held in China