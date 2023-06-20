KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KAL 24,300 DN 100
Boryung 8,470 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 373,500 DN 9,500
NAVER 198,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,600 DN 1,000
Kangwonland 17,750 UP 50
LG Display 17,020 DN 230
Kakao 51,700 DN 800
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,100 UP 400
COSMAX 93,700 UP 2,300
Kogas 25,600 UP 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 217,500 DN 2,500
KIWOOM 89,500 DN 500
SK 163,500 DN 1,100
Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 140
NCsoft 308,500 UP 6,500
KT&G 82,200 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 19,270 DN 10
Doosanfc 30,500 DN 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,730 UP 190
Shinsegae 187,600 UP 2,300
SGBC 47,450 DN 150
Hyosung 65,200 UP 700
Nongshim 409,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 28,000 DN 450
KOLMAR KOREA 43,750 UP 50
HL MANDO 48,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 769,000 DN 5,000
CHONGKUNDANG 84,200 DN 300
DoubleUGames 42,350 DN 50
Doosan Bobcat 59,900 DN 400
JB Financial Group 8,620 DN 30
TKG Huchems 22,500 DN 150
PIAM 38,500 UP 400
HANJINKAL 49,400 UP 500
COSMOCHEM 53,600 DN 900
LotteChilsung 134,700 DN 1,100
