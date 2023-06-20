KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
POSCO Holdings 386,000 DN 6,500
DB INSURANCE 74,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 14,650 UP 30
GC Corp 114,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 702,000 DN 13,000
SamsungElec 71,400 UP 200
GS E&C 21,050 DN 700
NHIS 9,690 UP 10
KPIC 156,100 UP 4,100
LS 91,500 DN 4,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 40 0 UP4900
HtlShilla 74,100 UP 900
Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,250 DN 1,600
MS IND 21,450 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 149,500 UP 1,500
HDKSOE 117,300 UP 2,300
OCI Holdings 101,000 DN 200
GS Retail 24,000 0
Ottogi 424,000 DN 4,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,700 DN 1,400
GS 38,750 DN 250
Fila Holdings 38,400 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,700 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,810 DN 5
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 124,200 UP 300
LIG Nex1 84,600 DN 2,200
KIH 54,200 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,600 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 34,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 39,350 UP 1,850
LG H&H 509,000 DN 5,000
LGELECTRONICS 123,700 DN 1,200
DWEC 4,250 DN 95
LGCHEM 739,000 DN 13,000
Celltrion 161,100 DN 1,900
KEPCO E&C 75,800 UP 2,400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp587 00 DN500
