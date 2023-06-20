KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ShinpoongPharm 16,550 DN 830
Asiana Airlines 13,180 UP 60
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,200 DN 600
COWAY 44,550 DN 1,100
Handsome 23,900 DN 100
IBK 10,300 DN 10
Youngone Corp 56,300 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,850 DN 300
Hansae 18,760 UP 140
CSWIND 86,700 DN 1,700
GKL 17,150 UP 110
SK Innovation 184,100 DN 4,400
POONGSAN 43,900 UP 350
BGF Retail 187,000 UP 1,300
Netmarble 53,700 UP 200
KRAFTON 204,500 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG TNC 423,000 UP 29,000
ORION 125,500 UP 3,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,850 0
HyundaiEng&Const 39,600 DN 350
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,100 UP 450
SKCHEM 73,700 UP 400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 482,000 DN 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,900 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,250 DN 110
HANILCMT 12,710 0
SKBS 81,200 UP 700
HDC-OP 12,050 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 UP 70
HYBE 300,500 0
LG Energy Solution 561,000 0
KakaoBank 24,950 DN 200
DL E&C 36,950 DN 500
SK ie technology 92,300 DN 1,200
kakaopay 50,500 DN 1,700
SK hynix 116,100 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 555,000 0
Hanwha 31,200 DN 650
DB HiTek 67,200 UP 2,300
CJ 78,100 DN 1,500
