Plasmapp to raise 5.5 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Plasmapp Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5.5 billion won(US$4.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 897,364 common shares at a price of 6,090 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

