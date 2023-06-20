Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Plasmapp to raise 5.5 bln won via stock offering

15:49 June 20, 2023

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Plasmapp Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5.5 billion won(US$4.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 897,364 common shares at a price of 6,090 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
