CJ CGV to raise 570 bln won via stock offering
All News 15:51 June 20, 2023
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 570 billion won(US$445.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 74.7 million common shares at a price of 7,630 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
Most Saved
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college entrance exam: presidential office
-
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights
-
S. Korea coach, captain praying for safe release of player held in China