S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 20, 2023
All News 16:43 June 20, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.503 3.514 -1.1
2-year TB 3.613 3.641 -2.8
3-year TB 3.567 3.583 -1.6
10-year TB 3.642 3.633 +0.9
2-year MSB 3.633 3.653 -2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.380 4.390 -1.0
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
