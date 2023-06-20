The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



Int'l tribune to rule on Elliott's ISDS suit against S. Korea Tuesday night

SEOUL -- An international tribunal is set to rule on an investor-state dispute worth US$770 million filed by U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management against the South Korean government Tuesday night, the Ministry of Justice said.

The ministry said it was notified by the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes on June 12 of a plan to rule on the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) case involving Elliott at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Seoul time).



S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to disclose a report on forced labor practices in North Korea for the first time as part of efforts to raise awareness on human rights violations in the secretive regime, the unification ministry said Tuesday.

The report will be based on interviews conducted with North Korean defectors who have arrived in the South over the past five years, as the ministry plans to carry out an in-depth inquiry into forced labor practices in the North this year.



(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday suggested scrapping the voting rights of Chinese nationals living in South Korea, saying that vice-versa is not the case.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the remark in an address at the National Assembly as leader of a parliamentary negotiating bloc, saying relations between South Korea and China should be based on the principle of reciprocity.

"At the time of the local elections in June last year, about 100,000 Chinese nationals residing here had the right to vote. However, no suffrage is guaranteed at all for our people in China," Kim said during the address.



S. Korea pledges US$7.8 mln in aid this year to conflict-ridden Sudan

SEOUL -- South Korea pledged to extend US$7.8 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan struggling with a monthslong conflict between rival military factions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Yun Seong-deok, South Korean Ambassador to Geneva, announced the plan during a U.N. ministerial-level pledging event Monday (Geneva time) to support humanitarian efforts in Khartoum and the neighboring regions hosting Sudanese refugees.



(LEAD) Seoul shares edge down after China's moderate rate cut

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slid for the second day in a row Tuesday, as the smaller-than-expected rate cut by China's central bank dampened market sentiment. The local currency inched up against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 4.59 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,604.91. Trade volume was moderate at 712.8 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won (US$8.35 billion), with decliners outstripping gainers 545 to 325.



