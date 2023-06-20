Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Seoul to explain Xi-Blinken meeting outcome: source

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. diplomat will visit South Korea soon to brief government officials here on a recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a source said Tuesday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, who recently traveled to China with the secretary of state, will be debriefing Seoul on the results of the meeting, according to the source.

A foreign ministry official also stressed the importance of the "stable development of U.S.-China relations" in bringing peace and prosperity to the region and the international community.

"The U.S. plans to debrief us on the outcome of Blinken's trip to China in an appropriate setting," he said.

Ahead of his Beijing trip, Blinken held phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, expressing his support for Seoul's efforts to improve its ties with China in a "healthy and mature" way based on mutual respect.



