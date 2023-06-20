Go to Contents Go to Navigation

TS Trillion to raise 20 bln won via stock sale

All News 19:20 June 20, 2023

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- TS Trillion Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won (US$15.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 31.29 million common shares at a price of 639 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
