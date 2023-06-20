S. Korea concede late goal in draw vs. El Salvador

By Yoo Jee-ho

DAEJEON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea settled for a 1-1 draw against El Salvador in their latest friendly football match Tuesday, conceding a late equalizer after taking the lead in the second half.

The result left South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann winless in his first four matches in charge here.

Second-half sub Hwang Ui-jo put the hosts on the board four minutes into the second half at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. But Alex Roldan headed home a Jairo Henriquez free kick to pull El Salvador level in the 87th minute, as South Korea let a win slip through their fingers.

South Korea previously had a 2-2 draw against Colombia and lost to Uruguay 2-1 in March. Last Friday, South Korea lost to Peru 1-0.



South Korean players react to a goal by El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea celebrates his goal against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

