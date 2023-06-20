S. Korea concede late goal in draw vs. El Salvador
By Yoo Jee-ho
DAEJEON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea settled for a 1-1 draw against El Salvador in their latest friendly football match Tuesday, conceding a late equalizer after taking the lead in the second half.
The result left South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann winless in his first four matches in charge here.
Second-half sub Hwang Ui-jo put the hosts on the board four minutes into the second half at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. But Alex Roldan headed home a Jairo Henriquez free kick to pull El Salvador level in the 87th minute, as South Korea let a win slip through their fingers.
South Korea previously had a 2-2 draw against Colombia and lost to Uruguay 2-1 in March. Last Friday, South Korea lost to Peru 1-0.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights
-
(LEAD) S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure