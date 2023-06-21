First lady visits exhibition on Busan with French reporters
By Lee Haye-ah
PARIS, June 20 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee visited a special exhibition on Busan, the South Korean city bidding to host the 2030 World Expo, at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris on Tuesday.
Kim, who arrived in Paris with President Yoon Suk Yeol the previous day, was joined by a group of French reporters as she toured the exhibition highlighting Busan's history, culture and art. Also visible were images of a keyring promoting the Busan Expo, which Kim helped to design.
During the visit, Kim introduced Busan's various attractions to reporters.
Yoon was visiting Paris to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, where he delivered a speech earlier in the day to promote Busan's bid.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
