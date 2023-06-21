SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 21.



Korean-language dailies

-- Oceans ministry's radiation test has 'holes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Risky betting on cryptocurrencies; external transfers of crypto reach at least 150 tln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- Financial stability weakens; national competitiveness down for 2nd consecutive year (Donga Ilbo)

-- Local universities in life or death situations eliminated from list of 'glocal universities' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Busan will be platform to tackle humanity's challenges (Segye Times)

-- Ex-CSAT examiner sells workbooks to private academic institutes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Yoon says Busan is ready (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suspicions on approval manipulation of Jeon Hyun-heui audit report (Hankyoreh)

-- Male-centered manufacturing industry 'heaven' pushes away younger generation, females (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea ordered to pay 69 bln won in 1 tln-won investor-state suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea will share its development experience with world through Busan Expo (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon, Macron discuss security, economy in Paris (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon presents Korea's vision for Busan as expo race heats up in Paris (Korea Herald)

-- Korea-US alliance serves as 'compass for freedom' (Korea Times)

(END)