First ladies of S. Korea, France discuss cultural exchanges

By Lee Haye-ah

PARIS, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and French first lady Brigitte Macron discussed cultural exchanges between their two countries as they had lunch together at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday, South Korea's presidential office said.

Kim, who is accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol to Paris, was invited by Macron to lunch at the French presidential office and residence in their third meeting since last June.

During lunch, Macron recalled that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK took part in a gala concert she helped organize for vulnerable groups, saying she was impressed not only by "hallyu," the Korean Wave, but also the disciplined manner in which hallyu fans enjoyed the show, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

"I'm pleased that a positive message is being sent out through hallyu at this difficult time," Kim responded, according to Lee.

Macron added she hopes hallyu, including K-pop, will become even more widely known.

Kim said that given the large interest the two countries have in each other's culture and art, they should increase exchanges in these areas, including by bringing more French artworks to South Korea.

She also invited Macron to visit South Korea to personally experience the country's distinct culture and art, and Macron responded by saying the two should communicate more often, Lee said.



South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee (L) and French first lady Brigitte Macron pose for a photo at Elysee Palace in Paris on June 20, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)