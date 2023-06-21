S. Korea to freeze Q3 electricity rates amid mounting public burdens
All News 08:42 June 21, 2023
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state power firm said Wednesday it will freeze electricity rates for the third quarter in a move to ease the burdens on people following two consecutive quarters of hikes.
The planned freeze came as the government jacked up electricity rates by 5.3 percent on-year for the second quarter, or by 8 won per kWh, following a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter due to high global energy costs and the mounting losses of the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).
