Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Rain 60

Incheon 25/20 Rain 30

Suwon 25/19 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 70

Gangneung 24/19 Rain 70

Jeonju 26/22 Rain 30

Gwangju 26/22 Rain 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/20 Rain 60

Busan 26/21 Rain 60

