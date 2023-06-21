Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 June 21, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/20 Rain 60
Incheon 25/20 Rain 30
Suwon 25/19 Rain 30
Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 27/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 70
Gangneung 24/19 Rain 70
Jeonju 26/22 Rain 30
Gwangju 26/22 Rain 30
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/20 Rain 60
Busan 26/21 Rain 60
(END)
