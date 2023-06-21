Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June, although shipments of semiconductors remained sluggish, data showed Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments reached US$32.9 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports fell 11.2 percent on-year to $34.5 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.6 billion.
In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand.
