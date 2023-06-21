Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June

All News 09:11 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June, although shipments of semiconductors remained sluggish, data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$32.9 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 11.2 percent on-year to $34.5 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.6 billion.

In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand.

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier under an overcast sky in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier under an overcast sky in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!