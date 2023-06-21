Seoul shares open lower as Powell's testimony looms
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 6.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,598.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, all three major U.S. equity indexes ended in negative territory, as a recent market rally paused ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony slated for Wednesday and Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.72 percent, the S&P 500 went down 0.47 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16 percent.
Market watchers are closely looking for any clues as to when and if the U.S. central bank will resume its monetary tightening campaign. The Fed has warned more rate hikes could come by the year-end to tame high inflation.
In Seoul, mega-cap shares opened mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics slid 0.42 percent, while SK hynix added 0.52 percent.
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.36 percent and Samsung SDI increased 1.42 percent.
Auto stocks lost ground, with Hyundai Motor retreating 0.51 percent and Kia falling 0.49 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,288.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 8.5 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights