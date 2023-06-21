'Bloodhounds' tops Netflix's weekly ranking for non-English TV shows

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's new Korean-language series "Bloodhounds" was its most-watched non-English TV show in the previous week, its latest viewership chart showed Wednesday.

Premiered on June 9, the action drama starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of June 12-18 with 8.1 million viewing hours.

The eight-episode series follows two promising boxers who set foot in the world of private loans and fight against ruthless loan sharks.



This image captured from an official website of Netflix shows "Bloodhounds" being atop its weekly Top 10 chart for most-viewed non-English shows on the platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Other Korean-language series in the top 10 were "King the Land" and "The Good Bad Mother."

"King the Land," a JTBC rom-com starring Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoona, came in seventh with 1.6 million viewing hours, while "The Good Bad Mother," a JTBC drama starring Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun, was at No. 10 with 1.2 million viewing hours.

