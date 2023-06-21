'Bloodhounds' tops Netflix's weekly ranking for non-English TV shows
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's new Korean-language series "Bloodhounds" was its most-watched non-English TV show in the previous week, its latest viewership chart showed Wednesday.
Premiered on June 9, the action drama starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of June 12-18 with 8.1 million viewing hours.
The eight-episode series follows two promising boxers who set foot in the world of private loans and fight against ruthless loan sharks.
Other Korean-language series in the top 10 were "King the Land" and "The Good Bad Mother."
"King the Land," a JTBC rom-com starring Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoona, came in seventh with 1.6 million viewing hours, while "The Good Bad Mother," a JTBC drama starring Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun, was at No. 10 with 1.2 million viewing hours.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights