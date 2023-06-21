The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 21, 2023
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.68 3.69
3-M 3.76 3.76
6-M 3.81 3.81
12-M 3.86 3.86
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
Most Saved
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight