Seoul shares down in late Wed. morning trade

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 10.27 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,594.64 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, all three major U.S. equity indexes ended in negative territory, as a recent market rally paused ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

Market watchers are closely looking for any clues as to when and if the U.S. central bank will resume its monetary tightening campaign. The Fed has warned more rate hikes could come by the year-end to tame high inflation.

In Seoul, mega-cap issues traded mixed.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics slid 0.56 percent, while SK hynix added 0.09 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.53 percent and Samsung SDI declined 0.43 percent.

Auto stocks gained ground, with Hyundai Motor going up 1.57 percent and Kia adding 1.59 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,291.1 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 10.8 won from the previous session's close.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

